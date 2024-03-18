With spring practices beginning on Tuesday, March 19, the Michigan State football program will be hosting several prospects during the months of March and April. One of the first visitors this spring was an important one in four-star defensive end/outside linebacker/rush end Jayden Woods, who was in East Lansing for an unofficial visit this past Friday.

The Spartans offered Woods a scholarship in January and have remained in contact with him ever since. Woods listed Michigan State in his top-13 in February.

Woods, who currently stars at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kansas, is a versatile defender with a knack for getting to the quarterback and setting the edge.

As a junior in 2023, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Woods tallied 71 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Following the visit, Woods spoke with Spartans Illustrated about the experience and discussed what he likes about MSU.