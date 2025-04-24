Former MSU mens soccer player DeJuan Jones traded to San Jose Earthquakes

Michigan State's DeJuan Jones, right, is undercut by Illinois-Chicago's Nestor Garcia during their NCAA first round game, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. MSU won 2-0. Msu Vs Uic Ncaa Soccer (Photo by © Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal)

It was announced on April 22nd that former Michigan State men's soccer star, DeJuan Jones, will be traded from the Columbus Crew to the San Jose Earthquakes. Jones will head to San Jose while the Columbus Crew will obtain $175,00 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for 2025, $250,000 GAM for 2026, and an international slot for this year.

Prior to his time at Michigan State, Jones was named Michigan's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015 and earned the honor of Mr. Soccer of Michigan. Jones led East Lansing High School to back-to-back state championships.

Dejuan Jones (right) of East Lansing smiles as he runs to teammate Grant Brogan after scoring what would be the game winning goal early in the 2nd half of their game with Holt Wednesday September 11, 2013 in East Lansing. Holt would score later to narrow the Trojan lead to 3-2. Holt Vs East Lansing Boys Soccer (Photo by © Kevin W. Fowler/For the Lansing State Journal)

During his time at Michigan State, Jones made a name for himself as a forward. Throughout his career as a Spartan from 2015-2018, Jones appeared in 76 games, starting 46 times and scoring 16 goals. Jones led the Spartans as a captain his senior year to the NCAA Cup semifinals. Jones was selected 11th overall in the 2019 MLS Draft by the New England Revolution. Following his time in New England he was traded to the Columbus Crew, from where he will head to San Jose less than one year after arriving in Columbus.

Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Columbus Crew forward DeJuan Jones (12) looks on from the field against D.C. United during the first half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images (Photo by © Amber Searls-Imagn Images)