Former MSU mens soccer player DeJuan Jones traded to San Jose Earthquakes

Prior to his time at Michigan State, Jones was named Michigan's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015 and earned the honor of Mr. Soccer of Michigan. Jones led East Lansing High School to back-to-back state championships.
During his time at Michigan State, Jones made a name for himself as a forward. Throughout his career as a Spartan from 2015-2018, Jones appeared in 76 games, starting 46 times and scoring 16 goals.
Jones led the Spartans as a captain his senior year to the NCAA Cup semifinals.
Jones was selected 11th overall in the 2019 MLS Draft by the New England Revolution. Following his time in New England he was traded to the Columbus Crew, from where he will head to San Jose less than one year after arriving in Columbus.
In the Western MLS conference, San Jose sits ranked at No. 10. They hold a home record of 2-3-1 and an away record of 1-2-0.
