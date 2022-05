Spartan basketball family reacts to Payne's tragic passing

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball program mourns the passing of former two-time All-Big Ten selection Adreian Payne, who passed away Monday morning at the age of 31."I'm in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne's death," Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo said. "Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones." Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player. Beyond that, he will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart, as his friendship and genuine bond with Lacey Holsworth touched the nation. "Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family. Following graduation, Adreian regularly returned to East Lansing. In doing so, he developed and strengthened relationships with players from all eras. I've heard from many of those players today, each one experiencing heartbreak, and each one with their own fond memory of Adreian. "Payne, a 2014 NBA First Round pick of the Atlanta Hawks, left Michigan State in 2014 as one of nine players in program history with 1,200 career points (1,232) and 700 career rebounds (735), while also ranking as the school's all-time leader in blocked shots (141) at the time. As a senior in 2014, he averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds as an All-Big Ten Second Team selection, while also earning USBWA and NABC All-District accolades as well as honorable mention Associated Press All-America honors. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament and the NCAA East Regional All-Tournament teams as the Spartans captured the 2014 Big Ten Tournament title and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. His postseason included a 41-point performance against Delaware in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, establishing many school records, including the most points ever by an Izzo-coached Spartan and the most points ever by a Spartan in the NCAA Tournament. Payne was also the recipient of the Los Angeles Athletic Club's first-ever Outreach Award in 2014 as part of the Wooden Award Gala. The Outreach Award was in recognition of the relationship he formed with then 8-year-old Lacey Holsworth, who had been stricken with neuroblastoma in 2012 before her passing in 2014.After being selected with the 15th pick of the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Payne would go on to play parts of four seasons in the NBA, including stints with the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. He would continue to play internationally, including stops in China, Greece, France, Turkey and Lithuania.

Past teammates, fellow Spartans, fans and media are reacting with heartbreak to Monday’s news that former Michigan State basketball great Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31.

According to the Associated Press, the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged assailant, Lawrence Dority, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played for Michigan State from 2010-14. He was second-team All-Big Ten as a junior and a senior.

Payne carried Michigan State to the cusp of the Final Four in 2014, falling short against UConn in the Elite Eight. Earlier in that tournament, he scored a Michigan State postseason record 41 points against Delaware in the First Round.

Payne will be best-remembered for his storybook friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a little girl from St. John’s, Mich., who was a big Spartan basketball fan and battled cancer. It became known that Payne was Holsworth’s favorite player, and he befriended her as part of a relationship that became a national news story throughout the 2014 season.

Holsworth attended Michigan State games and practices. She passed away a few days after Payne’s career at Michigan State ended with the loss to UConn.

Payne, his teammates, Tom Izzo and members of the Michigan State basketball family paid tribute to Lacey and the Holsworth family in a tribute at Breslin Center in early April of 2014, a celebration of life which included a vigil at The Rock on the Michigan State campus, where Izzo tearfully addressed mourners.

Payne became a first round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks, being selected No. 15 overall. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

