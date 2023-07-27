The recruitment of five-star defensive tackle David Stone is nearing its end. On Thursday, the IMG Academy standout and the nation's 10th-ranked overall prospect announced his top six and has set a commitment date for August 26. The 6-foot-4, 282-pound defensive lineman announced a top six of Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Oregon. Notably, his August 26 commitment date means that Stone will take no other official visits before his commitment date. In June, Stone made official visits to Florida, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, and Michigan State.

The Spartans' inclusion in Stone's top six is not a surprise. The Oklahoma native has been to East Lansing at least seven times in his recruitment, including for an official visit on June 24. Each of his seven trips to campus has come since last July when he visited the annual Spartan Dawg Con. MSU originally offered Stone in April of 2022, and despite staff changes on the defensive side of the ball, the Spartans have remained a contender for the five-star prospect. Oklahoma is the only other program Stone has had more visits to, which isn't shocking considering he is originally from nearby Del City. A mere half-hour drive from Norman, both cities are part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Stone has made several visits to Oklahoma to date, including his official visit last month. Currently, the Sooners are the favorite to land Stone according to FutureCasts submitted by Rivals analysts. The Spartans currently hold 12 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class. MSU has picked up nine commitments since June 14, including a pair of commitments this month in three-star defensive back Justin Denson Jr. and four-star wide receiver Nicholas Marsh.