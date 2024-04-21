While observing Xavier Tillman on the parquet basketball court in Boston, one cannot miss his infectious energy and his penchant for acknowledging his teammates' contributions. In my opinion, it is these qualities that set him apart from the average NBA player. I had the opportunity to sit down with Tillman for a wide-ranging conversation following Boston’s 124-107 victory over Portland in which he scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

During our discussion about achieving success in the NBA, Tillman emphasized the significance of seizing his opportunities and maintaining his professionalism.

“It's all about opportunity," Tillman said. "Not so much the talent. It's a lot about opportunity. And then also about being a professional as far as the little things -- showing up on time, having a good attitude, working hard every day. Those little things kind of go a long way, right? For the people who, you know, who matter.”

Tillman is right. Talent alone isn't enough; punctuality, a positive attitude, and unwavering work ethic are crucial. These seemingly small attributes do indeed resonate profoundly with those who offer opportunities in the league.

Tillman’s MSU journey began in the fall of 2017, as one of two nationally-ranked incoming recruits, including his longtime friend, Jaren Jackson Jr. Their debut season in the green and white saw them win the regular-season Big Ten championship and a game in the NCAA tournament.

“(JJJ) is one of my closest friends," said Tillman. "I've known him since I was, like, 16, 17? We've been playing against each other our whole lives, but like, 16, 17 we met. And then we played AU together. Then we were at Michigan State and got a chance to play in the NBA together. It's been awesome.”