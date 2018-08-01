Michigan State closed out its offensive line recruiting haul for 2019 on Wednesday when Strongsville, Ohio offensive guard prospect JD Duplain committed to the Spartans.

Duplain committed over Indiana and Boston College. He also had offers from Minnesota, Virginia and others.

Duplain (6-4, 295) is ranked the No. 25 player in Ohio by Rivals.com and the No. 28 offensive guard prospect in the nation.

He joins an o-line commitment group that includes four-star Devontae Dobbs of Belleville, Mich., and four-star Spencer Brown of Walled Lake, Mich., plus Damon Kaylor of Huntington, Ind., and Nick Samac of Mentor, Ohio.

Brown and Duplain have the potential to play on the defensive side of the ball.

Duplain played some d-line as a sophomore but focused on offensive line last year. Michigan State surprised him by asking him to try defensive line at MSU’s one-day elite camp in June. He gave it a shot and his stock with Spartan evaluators remained strong, or perhaps grew stronger.

“They (Michigan State) have talked to me a lot about being a two-way guy,” Duplain told SpartanMag.com recently. “I love it. It doesn’t bother me at all. I’ll do whatever I’m asked to do.”

SpartanMag.com will get further reaction from Duplain soon.