This weekend will bring matchup seven and eight in the Adam Nightingale vs Brandon Naurato era of the Michigan State vs Michigan hockey rivalry. Currently Naurato's Wolverines hold a 4-2 edge over Nightingale's Spartans, meaning the Spartans have a chance this weekend to even the record.

It will not be easy, though, as the Spartans have to travel to Ann Arbor Friday night (the Spartans did win in Ann Arbor 20 days ago) before the "Duel in the D" matchup in Detroit Saturday night. The Spartans are coming off the best game they have played since the calendar turned to 2024, a clinical 4-0 win at Notre Dame last weekend.

With just six league games left for the Spartans (bye week next week) and a five point lead in the league standings a sweep this weekend would be monumental, but at a minimum the Spartans need at least a three point weekend here to keep a strong position in the league race. A combination of narratives and actual consequence means this weekend may just be the most important rivalry series for the Spartans yet in the Nightingale era, and lets take a look at the matchup below.