The final weekend of the Big Ten race is finally here, and it is shaping up to be the wildest finish in recent memory. As of Friday, March 3, the expanding Big Ten standings are shown below in Table 1.

All 14 Big Ten teams have just one game remaining and, remarkably, exactly half of the conference has eight losses, with Rutgers sitting below the pack with nine losses. Due to this unprecedented parity in the middle of the league, there are still a large number of Big Ten Tournament scenarios in play. As I have been doing all season, I use math to break it all down.

A very small number of things have been clarified over the past few days. Purdue was able to beat Wisconsin on the road on Thursday evening to claim the undisputed Big Ten regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State will be the No. 13 seed and Minnesota will be the No. 14 seed.

In addition, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska are locked into the No. 10, No. 11, and No. 12 seeds, with the Cornhuskers most likely earning the No. 12 seed. Everything else is still very much in the air.