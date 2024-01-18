Throughout the season, I have provided updates on the prospects for the Michigan State men's basketball team using predictive metrics and simulation to estimate how the full Big Ten season is likely to play out.

Following the win this weekend over Rutgers, the Spartans overall position remained mostly unchanged. Michigan State is mostly likely to finish 12-8 or 11-9 in conference play in roughly fourth place. The Spartans have about a 2.0% chance to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

Michigan State continues to have one of the easier overall and remaining Big Ten schedules. The Spartans also continue to be the least "lucky" team in the conference as measured by the difference between actual wins and expected wins (based on probabilities derived from point spreads).

In the previous data-driven update, I introduced the Kenpom efficiency scatter analysis, which revealed that despite the disappointing win-loss record, Michigan State continues to have the efficiency of a borderline national title contender. The Spartans are also one of only nine teams currently ranked in the top 30 of both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Today, I would like to introduce a new concept for this year that also will help us to understand more about the 2023-24 Michigan State Spartans. That concept is referred to as the "four factors" of basketball success.

The Four Factors have been discussed in great detail elsewhere, including on this site about a year ago. Briefly the four factors on both offense and defense are:

1. Effective field goal percentage (eFGPct)

2. Turnover percentage (TOPct)

3. Offensive rebounding percentage (ORPct)

4. Free-throw rate (FTRate)

Basically, the four factors account for how well a team shoots or defends shots (eFGPct), the ability of a team to create (or lose) shots opportunities (TOPct and ORPct), and the ability of a team to score or avoid points from the free throw line (FTRate).