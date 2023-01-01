Today, I would like to explore some of the reasons why Michigan State's statistics are found to be lacking. The best way to do this is to explore the concept known as the "four factors."

What we learned is that so far, the Spartans have only played at a level of efficiency that suggests an early exit from the NCAA Tournament is most likely. While there is still plenty of time for the team to improve, the numbers so far suggest that Michigan State is far closer to the bubble than it is to the Final Four, which is always a top goal in East Lansing.

In the last edition of "hoops analysis," I explored the deep end of tempo adjusted efficiency . I used data from "Kempon" to put the current Michigan State men's basketball team's performance to date into perspective.

The "four factors of basketball success" is a concept that was introduced in the landmark book called Basketball on Paper by Dean Oliver. They are now essentially a universally accepted collection of the four most critical statistics to capture in any basketball game. There are, in order of importance:

1. Effective field goal percentage (eFGPct)

2. Turnover percentage (TOPct)

3. Offensive rebounding percentage (ORPct)

4. Free-throw rate (FTRate)

These statistics are calculated both on the offensive and defensive end. Effective field goal percentage is essentially a measure of how many points a team scores (or gives up) per shot attempt. There is a correction factor in the formula to account for 3-point shots such that shooting prowess can be captured using a single value. It is not hard to understand why this is the most important of the four factors. The basic object of the game is to make baskets while preventing the other team from making baskets.

The second and third of the four factors are very close to equal in importance. Both factors have to do with maximizing the number of shot attempts. Turnover percentage simply measures the frequency at which a team turns the ball over. A turnover is a lost attempt at taking a shot. On the other hand, offensive rebounding offers a second chance to potentially take a shot. These two factors are essentially opposite sides of the same coin.

The final of the four factors is free-throw rate (free throw attempts per field goal attempt). This essentially measures the number of times team gets to the free-throw line, which is of course the only way to score that is not measured by effective field goal percentage.

These four factors together can be used to measure a team's raw offensive and defensive efficiency. It is therefore possible to understand any team's overall efficiency by looking at the four factors.