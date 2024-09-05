We are just one short week into the college football season and although there is still a ton of uncertainty, the situation is becoming more clear.

For example, a few things look better than expected relative to just a few days ago. Some units and teams that come to mind include Michigan State's defense, Penn State, USC, Notre Dame, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.

On the other side of the coin, there are a few other groups that perhaps underachieved in Week One. The Michigan State offense, Wisconsin, UCLA, Florida State, Clemson, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech all fall into this category.

Unfortunately for the Michigan State Spartans, several future opponents fell into the "better than expected" category. Six of the Spartans' Big Ten opponents won in Week One by a combined score of 259-21. The other three Big Ten opponents are currently ranked in the top 10.

Oh, and did you see that Michigan State's Week Four opponent, Boston College, went into Tallahassee and beat Florida State by 15 points on Monday night?

In the preseason, I had the Spartans' schedule ranked the No. 29 most difficult in the country. After the action in Week One, that ranking is up to No. 18.

Neat.

We all knew in the off season that just making a bowl game in Jonathan Smith's first season as coach might be an uphill climb. But just seven days in it feels like the ascent just got steeper. Someone snuck into the gym late one night and bumped the incline up a few degrees on the treadmill.

Oh, and did you see the news about how Michigan State lost three key contributors in the game against Florida Atlantic to significant injuries? Wide receiver Alante Brown and defensive backs Khalil Majeed and Dillon Tatum are all expected to be out until at least November, if not the full season.

Add a few more degrees to the incline. Cool.

It that were not enough, Michigan State opens Big Ten play with a road game against Maryland. The Terrapins hammered UConn by a score of 50-7 last weekend. Maryland also happens to have a track record over the past decade or so of playing their best football in the month of September.

Tick the incline up just a little bit more. Freaking fantastic.

Based on this current state of affairs, Michigan State fans may be inclined to feel a bit depressed. But don't be discouraged. Spartans never back down from a challenge. As the old saying goes, teams make the most improvement between Week One and Week Two.

Last week, the Spartan offense had key errors on the two longest possessions of the second half. If Aidan Chiles doesn't throw an interception at the five-yard line and if Brian Lindgren calls literally any other play on fourth-and-1, Michigan State could have feasibly led 30-10 if not 30-3 midway through the fourth quarter of last week's game.

If the Spartans can tighten up those errors and generally gel a bit more, the offense could suddenly look a lot better. If that happens, the challenges surrounding both the game this weekend and the season as a whole will not seem so steep. I am inclined to believe that can happen.