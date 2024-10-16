Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week Eight: OK Computer

Playing the first game after a bye week is like waking up from a nap. It is a little tough to predict how the body will respond.

If a nap comes at just the right time and lasts for just the right length of time, it can be very refreshing and rejuvenating. But sometimes waking up for a nap can be rough. It can cause a disorienting, groggy feeling like suddenly two plus two equals five and that down is the new up.

Based on the way the three weeks prior to the bye week went, last week's break at the midpoint of the season came at exactly the right time for the Michigan State Spartans. Facing one top-five team is challenging enough. Facing two top-five teams (Ohio State and Oregon) on consecutive weekends — including a matchup that required almost 5,000 miles of travel round trip to Eugene and back to East Lansing — is something else entirely.

But how will the rested Spartans look on the field come Saturday night? It is hard to predict what we are going to get. It is the classic "rest versus rust," million-dollar question.

I prefer to be optimistic and to believe that the Spartans will come out sharp and efficient. I think they will find a way to ride the hometown, night-game atmosphere to an upset win versus Iowa in Spartan Stadium during homecoming. If this were to happen, Spartans fans can start daydreaming about bowl game destinations, even if it might be just 90 miles down I-96.

But even if the Spartans play well, Iowa is still a good team and maybe a very good team. At this point in the Jonathan Smith rebuild, even a very good effort from Michigan State at home might not be good enough to reverse the current three-game losing streak.

Even though the Spartans are the underdogs, a loss to Iowa would still be a letdown. All the momentum gained in the first three weeks of the season would be knocked down like a house of cards. Spartan fans have shown a lot of patience during the current losing streak, but there are a few who have been climbing up the walls.

At the risk of sounding like a paranoid android, another loss could case some fans to feel like the program in back in limbo. Even less patient fans might start to get the knives out for the coaching staff.

Perhaps this view is a little too pessimistic. I might be wrong about that. But either way, Saturday night is yet another big game for the young Jonathan Smith era. The fate of the season may hang in the balance, and the outcome is hard to predict.