College football is a funny game sometimes, especially early on. In the preseason, we think we know which teams have a strong hand and which ones do not. Then, we see just one week of action and then we really think that we know what is going on.

In Week Uno, teams like Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kentucky all looked fairly good. Meanwhile a few other teams, such as Clemson, did not look as good. In Week Two, all those teams get slapped with the Reverse Card.

But those schools were not alone. Last week, the red team from Maryland dominated UConn. The Green and White team from East Lansing struggled to beat Florida Atlantic. But in Week Two, the Spartans were also the beneficiaries of some reversal of fortune.

Often teams make the biggest improvements between Week One and Week Two. For Michigan State, that was certainly the case on offense (although, turnovers were still an issue). Starting from the opening kickoff, the Spartans seemed like a more tied together group. They played with discipline and focus, and as the box score shows, Michigan State was the better team over the full 60 minutes.

That is not to say that the game went perfectly. Far from it. There were still too many penalties, and young Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles is still a bit of a Wild Card. His three interceptions gave Michigan State a difficult hand late in the game.

But to his credit, and to the credit of the Spartan defense and special teams, they all made the plays that mattered in the final five minutes to secure a rare road conference victory over a solid Maryland team. True freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh also had a breakout performance. That is a refreshing reversal of what Spartan fans have witnessed over the past two years.

Can the green team continue this streak without experiencing another reversal? That remains to be seen. But if Chiles had taken a little better care of the ball and if the defense had gotten off the field a few more times on third down, Michigan State likely would have won this game going away by double-digits.

That is perhaps the most encouraging thing of all. If head coach Jonathan Smith can continue to play his cards right, his first season in East Lansing could wind up being a very pleasant surprise.