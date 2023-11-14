So far, college football fans have enjoyed 11 full weeks of their beloved sport. It has been a season of ups and downs and twists and turns. Some teams have exceeded expectations, and some teams have underachieved. Unfortunately for Michigan State fans, the Spartans fall squarely into the second category.

The Spartans entered this weekend's game against Ohio State as more than a 30-point underdog. The results on the field came as no real surprise. While there were a few bright spots in the run game and on defense, neither Spartan unit was able to string together enough good plays in a row to seriously threaten the Buckeyes.

The final score of 38-3 was predictable and expected, and the truth is that the game was inconsequential. The Spartans fell to 3-7 with the loss, but the season is not yet over. As we will see later, there is a reasonable chance that the Spartans can still find their way to a bowl game IF they can win out.

After what Spartan fans have endured so far this year, the idea of winning out may sound absurd. Perhaps it is. But MSU has a winnable game next week in Bloomington. If nothing else, the Spartans will have a chance in the final weekend to ruin Penn State's Thanksgiving plans in an NFL stadium.

It is not the season that Spartan fans had hoped for back in the summer, but the thought that there may only be two games left this year where the Green and White take the field is a bit sad. The season is almost over, and the truth is Spartan football will be missed.