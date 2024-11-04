Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball

Michigan State's 47-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday played out in a very similar manner to the loss to Ohio State back in Week Five. The Spartans got off to a surprisingly good start and looked like they might be able to trade blows and hang with a talented opponent.

But then, at some point in the second quarter, the wheels came off, momentum was lost, and things started to snowball. By the end of the game, the Spartans were buried and fans left Spartan Stadium feeling cold.

While I was disappointed by the outcome, I was not surprised. Indiana proved that it is a legitimate top-10 team. But I was surprised by the snowballing collection of negative emotions from Spartan fans online following the loss. It seems a vocal sector of the fan base now thinks the sky is falling.

In times like these, it is important to view the results of the season in their proper perspective. One of the reasons that I like to dive so far in the numbers is that they provide a truly unbiased reality check on what we are seeing on the field.

At the beginning of the year, the preseason rankings had the Spartans ranked in the mid-60s of the FBS, which is essentially where they sit today (No. 61 according to my computer).

Back then, my analysis predicted an expected win total of 4.85 with just a 36% chance to make a bowl game. Furthermore, that was based on a schedule that my computer thought was slightly easier than the one the Spartans are currently playing by about half-a-win. In August, Michigan State's expected win total through nine games was just 3.5 wins.

Believe it or not, Michigan State is still slightly ahead of schedule. It may not feel that way, but that is what the unemotional, snow-cold numbers say.

Yes, it is frustrating to get blown out by the elite teams in the conference, and it is more frustrating that one of those teams in a perineal doormat that was picked as the weakest team in the Big Ten back in the summer. It is also frustrating that the Spartans let two very winnable games get away in Boston and in Ann Arbor.

But what I see is a well-coached team that has potential, but that lacks depth, experience and consistent execution. The math confirms that there is no reason to panic.

So while winter is coming soon in the the upper Midwest, the Michigan State football program is not rolling out of control. Everybody simply needs to chill out.