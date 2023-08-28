Adam Nightingale and the Michigan State hockey team added their second 2007 born commitment today, receiving a pledge from Ontario native Dryden Allen. Allen gives the Spartans their first defensemen of the class, less than a week after finishing runner up for talented American Charlton Tretheway. Allen makes it two Canadian commits for the Spartans so far, following up on the previous commitment of Savin Virk. The Spartans are focusing on Canadians in the 2007 age group recruiting process.

Allen is a lanky, left-handed defenseman, standing 6'0", 170 pounds as a 16-year old with an August birthday. Allen has played his AAA hockey in the Welland, Ontario area, just southwest of Niagara Falls. Hockey scouting service Neutral Zone rates Allen as a 4.5 star prospect, while presently PuckPreps has him as a 3 star (I expect this to rise).

Watching video on Allen, a few things stand out; he is a smooth effortless skater, not a ton of twitch or extra movement. When playing an oncoming rusher, Allen is relaxed and able to close fast, utilizing his long reach and IQ to close on shooting lanes. Allen is extremely difficult to get around as he has excellent fluidity in his hips, mirroring forwards well and if you get a step on him, he has a long reach that he uses with a purpose.