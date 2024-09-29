On paper, the 38-7 loss on Saturday to No. 3 Ohio State looks like another chapter for Michigan State in the long string of blowout losses to the Buckeyes. After all, it is the ninth consecutive loss in the series and eighth-straight defeat by at least 20 points. But that 31-point difference is a bit deceiving, and that is shown based on how MSU head coach Jonathan Smith talked about the game and his team. “I didn't feel that there were a bunch of snaps out there that we were just overwhelmed. ‘Oh, they have too much talent, they’re too physical.'" Smith said postgame. “That’s a really good team, one of the best teams in the country. [I was] trying to encourage our guys that we can go toe-to-toe if we can finish on some things and get back to some details on ball security and getting off the field on third down.” It was evident Michigan State (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) was prepared to make it a ballgame. But, two red zone turnovers and a separate turnover on downs might have spotted the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) as many as 21 points. Along with that, OSU was 6-for-12 on third down with its starters in.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC48YnI+PGJyPlVwIG5leHQgZm9yIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRl LCBhdCBPcmVnb24gb24gRnJpZGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UHdNN0ZLUGEyRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B3TTdGS1BhMkc8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDIyMDQxNzE5OTYxNjIzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

“I thought the effort was there, but the execution wasn't,” Smith said. “Biggest positive is if these guys will go back to work, because we’ve got a short week and being able to learn from this and continuing to move forward, that’ll be the biggest positive for me.” After Ohio State opened the game with a field goal, an Aidan Chiles quarterback sneak at the OSU 20-yard line was snuffed out on fourth-and-1 to end MSU’s first drive. On the ensuing Buckeye drive, they converted on three third downs and on a fourth-and-goal to get in the end zone and make it 10-0. “Going into the game, it felt like field goals against this team, this offense, was not going to give us the best chance to win,” said Smith on the decision to go for it. “Honestly, on fourth-and-1, I’m going to be overly aggressive, these guys know that, and we need to go get that done.” In response, MSU continued to move the ball, but what looked like a 26-yard Jack Velling reception to Ohio State’s 10-yard line ended up turning into a lost fumble. The play of the game for Michigan State was Jordan Turner essentially canceling that play out by intercepting Will Howard and returning it to the OSU 12-yard line. Chiles went to Jaron Glover for a touchdown on the following play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJuZXIgZ2V0cyB0aGUgdGFrZWF3YXnigLzvuI88YnI+PGJyPkpv cmRhbiBUdXJuZXIgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20veWFs bGtub2p0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB5YWxsa25vanQ8L2E+KSBw aWNrcyBpdCBvZmYgdG8gc2V0IHVwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+JiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IFREIG9mIHRoZSBuaWdodC48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQjFHRm9vdGJhbGw/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdGb290YmFs bDwvYT4gb24gUGVhY29jayDwn5K7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9S YXU0SjZRTkltIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF1NEo2UU5JbTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4 NDAxODQ3NTcxOTczNDkxMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Another brutal swing against the Spartans was the second fumble, this one against Chiles. MSU had the ball on the OSU 16-yard line and it was third-and-3. Chiles tried to scramble up the middle and a facemask penalty against Ohio State’s Tywone Malone Jr. should have been called, a sentiment Smith agrees with. No flag came out and Lathan Ransom forced the ball out of Chiles' grip and Jack Sawyer recovered it. That meant that Michigan State’s first four drives ended in the Ohio State red zone and it only had seven points to show for it.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBmdW1ibGVzIHRoZSBiYWxsIGluIHRoZSBy ZWQgem9uZSBmb3IgdGhlIHNlY29uZCB0aW1lIHRvbmlnaHQuIEFpZGFuIENo aWxlcyBjb3VnaHMgaXQgdXAgYW5kIE9oaW8gU3RhdGUmIzM5O3MgSmFjayBT YXd5ZXIgcmVjb3ZlcnMuPGJyPjxicj5JdCBzZWVtZWQgdGhhdCB0aGUgcmVm cyBtaXNzZWQgYSBmYWNlbWFzayBjYWxsIG9uIHRoZSBwbGF5LCB3aGljaCBo YXMgdGhlIGZhbnMgdXBzZXQuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0 cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDE4OTMyOTA0MzUy MjAzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It's in the details and it's in these turnovers,” Smith said. “We are going to continue to work, credit to those guys. At the end of the day, 38-7 is not close because it's about the scoreboard. There will be plenty of snaps that we'll watch from this game that we are right there with them. I thought defensively they had some good athletes out there and we tried to go toe-to-toe.” Michigan State has now turned the ball over at least three times in all four of its games against FBS teams, for a total of 13. That is tied for the third-highest mark in the FBS and is the second-highest among Power Four teams (Auburn, 15). One positive is that the Buckeyes had to truly work for their points, for the most part. Ohio State’s opening drive took 11 plays. Its first touchdown drive was 14 plays. The Buckeyes’ initial turn with the ball in the second half was a 13-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. “I did feel like we wanted to force them to earn it,” Smith said. “Put longer drives together and execute eight, 10, 12 [plays], and then they did it a few times. We didn’t have a bunch of the 60, 70-yard touchdowns that we’ve been watching on tape.” Some of it was also Ohio State being Ohio State. True freshman superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had 102 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns at halftime. One touchdown that Jonathan Smith was complimentary of was a one-hander that made it 24-7 before the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaG1lbiBhcmVuJiMzOTt0IHN1cHBvc2VkIHRvIGJlIGRvaW5n IHN0dWZmIGxpa2UgdGhpcy48YnI+PGJyPkplcmVtaWFoIFNtaXRoLCBsYWRp ZXMgYW5kIGdlbnRsZW1lbiDwn5iyPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR0Zvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IG9uIFBlYWNvY2sg8J+S uyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSlVrNGJQcmdmdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pVazRiUHJnZnY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3 b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTk1ODUxNzIyOTM2NzA2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“Let’s face it, this is big time college football against a big time [opponent],” Jonathan Smith said. “They’re going to make a play or two. You look at some other snaps where we could have executed better on some other plays, but not given the opportunity. One-on-one with some of these guys, they’re going to make their fair share of plays.” More big time opponents await. MSU will have a short week to recuperate and prepare for a road game against Coach Smith’s old rival from his time at Oregon State — No. 6 Oregon. “Every week’s important,” Jonathan Smith said. “It’s going to be a short week, and again, reloading, recovering, getting our mind flipped to another really good and talented opponent.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL29ZNE9fZ2FsUmhvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram. For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.