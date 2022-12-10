Colton Hood , a three-star cornerback in the 2023 class out of McDonough, Georgia, is no longer committed to Michigan State. He will not be signing with the Spartans.

"After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to decommit from MSU," Hood said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I would like to thank Coach (Mel) Tucker, Coach (Harlon) Barnett, and the rest of the staff for believing and taking a chance on me. I would like to thank the MSU fans as well for their support and encouragement throughout my commitment and recruiting process.

"MSU will always have a place in my heart and I love and cherish everyone I met on the staff and in the city. I believe this is what's best for me and my family and I hope that you all can respect my decision. All love."

Hood is visiting Auburn this weekend, and he is a legacy player for the Tigers. He has had many family members play for Auburn, including his dad, brother and uncle. He also taken several other visits to Auburn throughout the year. It seems highly likely that Hood ends up a Tiger.

Auburn recently hired Hugh Freeze as head coach.

Rivals ranks Hood as the No. 75 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 78 cornerback in the 20223 class.

Hood originally committed to Michigan State on Sept. 5. He took an official visit to East Lansing on June 10 and was first offered by the Spartans back in March.



