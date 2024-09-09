The Go Green - Go White chants were followed by the Ai-dan Chi-les chants and – as the clock at SECU Stadium hit zero and Maryland’s last-ditch scoring effort failed – the Spartan bench emptied onto the field to celebrate.

Fist bumps and high fives all around, followed by handshakes with the opponent.

As the players ran out of Maryland players to shake hands with, Jordan Turner started yelling to his teammates -- “We gotta sing! We gotta sing!” -- while motioning his teammates over to the corner of the stadium where the green and white faithful had been all game. Those few thousand Spartan fans were spread out from the lowest rows to the upper deck. They were there in full force, getting louder and louder as their team’s fourth quarter heroics unfolded.

The two fourth quarter MSU scoring drives which turned a seven-point deficit (17-24) to a three-point win (27-24) started out on the artificial turf directly in front of these fans and ultimately ended in the endzone furthest away from them. One touchdown quickly on a quick-strike 77-yard TD score from Aidan Chiles to Nick Marsh (it takes 11 seconds to run that far, apparently), and once on a methodical, 84-yard drive taking 2:11 of the 2:12 off the clock, resulting in a Jonathan Kim game-winning field goal with one second left in the game.

These drives were sandwiched around a huge defensive stand for Turner and the Spartan defense.

As he waited for his teammates to join him for the singing of the fight song, Turner was skipping his way over to the fans, pumping up the crowd, shouting “Let’s goooo! Let’s gooooo!” Right behind him were Ryan Eckley, Cal Haladay, Jaron Glover, and Maverick Hansen, smiling from ear to ear. Quindarius Dunnigan was soaking it all in, putting his hand over his heart and then extending it out to the crowd in appreciation.