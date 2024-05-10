Can a championship culture be revived at Michigan State with the existence of the transfer portal and NIL?

Michigan State once thrived with an elite culture that consisted of immense pride to wear the green and white along with a blue collar mentality.

As the transfer portal really took off during Mel Tucker’s tenure as the Spartans head coach, that culture has not been up to par - and has been inconsistent - given the revolving door of players coming in and coming out of the program.

On episode 173 of the This Is Sparta MSU Show, hosted by former Spartans Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin, they discussed that “Spartan Dawg” culture with former players from Mark Dantonio’s tenure – RJ Shelton and Tony Lippett Jr.

“What needed to be continued wasn’t continued and that fell through and obviously had some stumbles,” Shelton said about how the culture may have faltered in the transition from Dantonio to Tucker. “And that’s why you ... figure out what you need to do to ... be better moving forward.”

With the transfer portal and NIL being so prevalent in today’s college football, it appears to be more difficult to build and maintain a championship level culture because players are constantly coming in and out of the program. In addition, players are being paid - which can add to the transfer portal movement.

There was news earlier this week that really struck a nerve with Spartan fans. Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham recently entered the transfer portal and it was reported that he would be taking visits to Nebraska, Ohio State and in-state rival Michigan.

“I feel like that move would be weak,” Lippett said when discussing the possibility of Mangham transferring to the Wolverines. “If he was to go to Michigan, that’s kind of weird. It ain’t kind of weird, it’s very weird.”

Shelton even chimed in on the situation saying that the possibility of the move is “not sitting well” for him.

“In my roots of where I’m from and where I played and knowing the history of Michigan State ... this is already not sitting well for me because we don’t like the team down the road, never have and never will,” he said. “And I’m not even from Michigan ... I (wasn't) raised there.”