Building a Culture of Bouncing Back Quick at the Quarterback Position

Michigan State’s Quarterback Aiden Chiles looks down the field against Ohio State
Michigan State’s Quarterback Aiden Chiles looks down the field against Ohio State (Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)
Sydney Padgett • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host

Following Michigan State's 38-7 loss to Ohio State on Saturday night, the Spartan's quarter back, Aiden Chiles, was not available for comments. Here's what head coach Jonathan Smith and running back Nate Carter had to say about the performance of their starting QB.

Coach Smith started the presser with his own opening remarks. Then during the questions, he was of course asked about Chiles' performance overall. Smith shared that he was happy with what he saw in the first half.

"I thought he was throwing the ball really well in the first half, seeing it," shared Smith. "Overall in the first half, we were pleased with Aiden's [Chiles] play."

Following MSU's 23-19 loss at Boston College, the theme surrounding many of the questions about Chiles' focused on "bouncing back".

"He's competitive, going to have some ups and downs, just like every player," said Smith of Chiles. "I thought he came with a great mindset tonight"

In particular, Smith was asked about Chiles' interception during the second half. He shared that although he thought Chile's made a few good decisions to throw the ball away under pressure, this play was an example of a time that "chucking the ball out of bounds" would have been a better decision.

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith at the podium during the post game press conference following the loss to Ohio State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich, Sept. 28, 2024.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith at the podium during the post game press conference following the loss to Ohio State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich, Sept. 28, 2024. (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)
Next up to take questions following Smith was running back Nate Carter.

"It hurts, ya know, getting blown out in our house, and it happened," Carter started. "It is what it is. We gotta learn from it, and we have to move on. You can't sit in this."

Talking specifically about Chiles, Carter shared nothing but praise for the starting quarterback.

"Aiden has no quit in him at all," Carter declared. "He's going to come back every single day. He's gonna work. He's very, very self aware. He owns his mistakes. He owns the things that he does wrong, and he comes back to work and fixes them. That's the mindset for our whole entire offense that he leads.

"We revolve around him, and it's encouraging to see him come back from a lot of mistakes, and come back from a tough game, and be able to be like 'you know what, that happened, but now it's on to the next play."

MSU running back Nate Carter is tackled by an Ohio State defender during the first half against the Buckeyes; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich, Sept. 28, 2024.
MSU running back Nate Carter is tackled by an Ohio State defender during the first half against the Buckeyes; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich, Sept. 28, 2024. (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

On the opposite end of the spectrum of experience was OSU's quarterback, Will Howard. Having transferred in as a graduate student to OSU from Kansas State, Howard brings a veteran mindset to the game.

Howard's comment echoed many of the themes made during Michigan State's presser.

"Ended up just kinda rushing a decision and forced it in there," shared Howard when asked about his own interception in the first half. "But that's something we can learn from, and the thing that I am most proud of is that nobody batted an eye. Those guys came over to me on the sidelines and were like 'dude, you're fine,' and I was like 'I'm not worried about it.' Nobody's worried about it. We bounced right back.

"Mental toughness is the ability to move on to the next most important thing."

The Spartans will need to move on quickly themselves as a short week ahead awaits. MSU is on the road against No. 6 Oregon on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 pm. local with the game being broadcast on FOX.

MSU Football Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU 1-0

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

40-0, MSU 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

23-19, BC

3-1 (1-0)

Sept. 28

No. 3 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

38-7, OSU
3-2 (1-1)

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 26

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

TBA

Nov. 2

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

TBA

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA
