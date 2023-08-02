Michigan State hockey has recently announced its 2023-2024 roster.

In total, MSU has 15 new additions to its roster, including 10 freshmen and five transfers.

Those freshmen that have been added are goaltender Trey Augustine (Team USA NTDP), defenseman Patrick Geary (Waterloo), defenseman Artyom Levshunov (Green Bay), defenseman Austin Oravetz (Green Bay), defenseman Maxim Štrbák (Sioux Falls), right wing Tommi Männistö (Tappara U20), left wing Griffin Jurecki (Omaha), right wing Owen Baker (Waterloo), right wing Gavin O'Connell (Waterloo) and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo (Penticton).

As far as incoming players go, Michigan State was able to add five transfers to its roster. Centerman Red Savage (Miami) will have two years of remaining eligibility; right wing Reed Lebster (UMass) is in his final NCAA season; left wing Isaac Howard (Minnesota-Duluth) is a first-round NHL Draft selection with three years of NCAA eligibility, although he may leave before then; right wing Joey Larson (Michigan Tech) has three years left; and defenseman James Crossman (Brown) is entering his final NCAA season.

MSU had several outgoing players. For starters, Griffin Loughran ended up transferring to Canisius. Loughran last played with Michigan State during the 2021-2022 season, but was cut midway through the season for not meeting academic standards. He entered the portal last summer and officially transferred out on July 13, 2023.

Center Zach Dubinsky (Vermont), center Jesse Tucker (Clarkson), left wing Kyle Haskins (Canisius), defenseman Powell Connor (Canisius) and left wing A.J. Hodges all entered the portal and found new teams. Goaltender Pierce Charleson, right wing Ryan Nolan and defenseman Cal Dybicz have entered the portal, but have yet to find new homes.

"We're very excited about our incoming players," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said in a statement. "They are all team-first guys and the type of players and people that our great fan base will enjoy watching. We're looking forward to the upcoming season to show our fans our growth and are hoping to see the same sold-out atmosphere we enjoyed at the end of last season."

Nightingale will be entering his second season behind the bench at Michigan State University.

Two incoming freshmen - Augustine and Štrbák - were selected by teams in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Augustine was picked by the Detroit Red Wings (No. 42 overall) and Štrbák by the Buffalo Sabres (No. 45 overall); both were taken in the second round.

Meanwhile, Savage was selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, while Howard was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (No. 31 overall) of last year's draft. Already on the team, defenseman Viktor Hurtig was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, while the Washington Capitals selected defenseman David Gucciardi in the seventh round last year.

NeutralZone ranks Michigan State's incoming freshman class as No. 3 in the country.

Let's break down some of the newcomers further (in numerical order based on jersey).