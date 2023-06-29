Incoming freshman defenseman Maxim Štrbák was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Sabres , No. 45 overall.

Michigan State ’s hockey program has three prospects eligible for this year’s draft and projected to be selected.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is underway at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With the first overall pick, the Chicago Blackhawks selected 17-year-old sensation Connor Bedard from the Regina Pats .

Hockey players who are drafted have a two-year clock before they are required to sign entry-level professional contracts. College players are given an extension until 30 days following their departure from a university. If time expires in either case, those players become unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team.

Once a player signs a contract with a professional team, they are no longer eligible to play in the NCAA.

Štrbák is coming off of his first full season in North America with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. He collected 18 points.

Štrbák is a native of Slovakia. He scored five points for the Slovakian Under-18 World Championship team this past April.

He ie expected to join Michigan State's roster this fall for the 2023-2024 season.

As of now, there are officially six players on Michigan State’s roster that have been drafted by NHL teams.

- Junior center Redmond Savage, selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (No. 114 overall)

- Sophomore defenseman Viktor Hurtig, selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (No. 164 overall)

- Sophomore left wing Isaac Howard, selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 31 overall)

- Junior defenseman David Gucciardi, selected by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 213 overall)

- Freshman goaltender Trey Augustine, selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft (No. 41 overall)

- Freshman defenseman Maxim Štrbák, selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft (No. 45 overall)

Future Michigan State defenseman Jack Sparkes – slated to arrive on campus in 2024 – was taken by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round last year. Additionally, Michael DeAngelo and A.J. Lacroix, both expected to arrive in 2024, are eligible for this year’s draft. Both are still waiting to be selected.