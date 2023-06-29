Incoming freshman goaltender Trey Augustine was selected in the second round by the Detroit Red Wings , No. 41 overall.

Michigan State ’s hockey program has three prospects eligible for this year’s draft and projected to be selected.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is underway at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With the first overall pick, the Chicago Blackhawks selected 17-year-old sensation Connor Bedard from the Regina Pats .

Hockey players who are drafted have a two-year clock before they are required to sign entry-level professional contracts. College players are given an extension until 30 days following their departure from a university. If time expires in either case, those players become unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team.

Once a player signs a contract with a professional team, they are no longer eligible to play in the NCAA.

In Augustine’s case – being a goaltender – he’ll likely take longer to develop than a skater would with a similar NHL projection. Detroit’s other goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa is an elite talent who was selected No. 15 overall in 2021. In the two years since, Cossa hasn’t had a solid showing in the AHL yet.

College will help Augustine, but a goaltender’s development is rarely linear.

Augustine most recently played for the U.S. National Team Development Program. He also recently led the NTDP under-18 squad to a gold medal at the World Championships in Switzerland.

In 33 games with the Under-18 squad in 2022-2023, Augustine recorded a save percentage of .926, a goals against average of 2.13 per game and an impressive record of 29-1-2.

Augustine’s selection makes him the fifth player on Michigan State’s current roster to be selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

- Junior center Redmond Savage, selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (No. 114 overall)

- Sophomore defenseman Viktor Hurtig, selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (No. 164 overall)

- Sophomore left wing Isaac Howard, selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 31 overall)

- Junior defenseman David Gucciardi, selected by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 213 overall)

- Freshman goaltender Trey Augustine, selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft (No. 41 overall)

Future Michigan State defenseman Jack Sparkes – slated to arrive on campus in 2024 – was taken by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round last year. Additionally, left wing Michael DeAngelo and center A.J. Lacroix, both expected to arrive in 2024, are eligible for this year’s draft.

Still waiting to be selected are DeAngelo, Lacroix and right-shot defenseman Maxim Štrbák.