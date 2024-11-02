Blowout loss to Indiana proves Michigan State still has a long way to go

Michigan State went 4-8 in 2023, and then hired a new head coach in Jonathan Smith. Indiana did the same thing after going 3-9. The Hoosiers hired Curt Cignetti. On Saturday, the two programs with new coaching staffs collided and MSU fell to 4-5 overall (2-4 in Big Ten play) and the Hoosiers improved to 9-0 (6-0 in conference play) after a 47-10 drubbing.

“Obviously, that was tough,” Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith said after the game. “You’re going to get exposed against a really good team when you don’t execute very well.”

Mediocre football has become far too common at Michigan State. Since the 2015 season where the Spartans made the College Football Playoff, MSU has an overall record of 53-51 and a 33-43 mark in Big Ten play. It’s not good enough right now and it hasn’t been for a while.

Even though it is easier now to call for some form of change, give MSU and Smith time.

“We’re having a hard time right now,” rush end Khris Bogle said after MSU’s fifth loss in six games. “We didn’t win the game. (We) just gotta bring everybody close — closer than ever right now. Everybody has to be on the same page, at the end of the day. No mistakes. Everybody’s gotta be on the same page.”