Michigan State offer 'standing out' for 2026 OLB Braxton Lindsey

Class of 2026 outside linebacker Braxton Lindsey reflects on his recent offer from Michigan State.

 • Seth Berry
MSU's Keith Bhonapha, Aidan Chiles and Jack Velling look forward to Indiana

MSU's Keith Bhonapha, Aidan Chiles and Jack Velling discuss moving forward to Indiana after the loss to Michigan.

 • Caden Handwork
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week 10: Masquerade

This week will provide more data on who Michigan State really is behind the mask.

 • Paul Fanson
3-2-1 Preview vs. Indiana: 3 key stats, 2 things we want to see, 1 best bet

Shaking up the 3-2-1 preview a bit for this week's contest between Indiana and Michigan State.

 • Matt Sheehan
Locked On Spartans: MSU goes the weak route after Big Ten's decision

Locked On Spartans: MSU goes the weak route after Big Ten's decision

Big Ten says Saturday's skirmish was inconclusive. Alan Haller basically says "oh well, shucks" despite urging fairness.

 • Matt Sheehan

Published Nov 2, 2024
Blowout loss to Indiana proves Michigan State still has a long way to go
Jacob Cotsonika  •  Spartans Illustrated
Michigan State went 4-8 in 2023, and then hired a new head coach in Jonathan Smith. Indiana did the same thing after going 3-9. The Hoosiers hired Curt Cignetti. On Saturday, the two programs with new coaching staffs collided and MSU fell to 4-5 overall (2-4 in Big Ten play) and the Hoosiers improved to 9-0 (6-0 in conference play) after a 47-10 drubbing.

“Obviously, that was tough,” Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith said after the game. “You’re going to get exposed against a really good team when you don’t execute very well.”

Mediocre football has become far too common at Michigan State. Since the 2015 season where the Spartans made the College Football Playoff, MSU has an overall record of 53-51 and a 33-43 mark in Big Ten play. It’s not good enough right now and it hasn’t been for a while.

Even though it is easier now to call for some form of change, give MSU and Smith time.

“We’re having a hard time right now,” rush end Khris Bogle said after MSU’s fifth loss in six games. “We didn’t win the game. (We) just gotta bring everybody close — closer than ever right now. Everybody has to be on the same page, at the end of the day. No mistakes. Everybody’s gotta be on the same page.”

