The Michigan State men's basketball team came into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 seed and had to wait to see who its opponent would be following a double-bye. Many across college basketball anticipated that the Spartans' first opponent in the conference tournament would most likely be the Iowa Hawkeyes, but as many know, college basketball and the Big Ten Tournament are unpredictable, and perhaps even more so this year. MSU will instead face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday afternoon. Coming into the tournament in Chicago as the No. 13 seed, Ohio State was a team that was looking to just take it a game at a time. Now the Buckeyes find themselves on their third game in as many days, and have four of the past five games overall. OSU takes on Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured:

Although the Spartans needed some help, Michigan State was able to secure the double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament, something that head coach Tom Izzo said the team deserved after a difficult schedule. Not only will MSU be well-rested, but the Spartans will be looking to continue their offensive tear. The Spartans have scored over 80 points in their last four games, including an 84-78 victory on senior day over this Ohio State team. This offensive output has been spearhead by the veteran back-court of Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard who will most certainly want to continue this play into March. Coming off their All-Big Ten Selections, Hoggard and Walker will want to prove why they received these accolades. Another Spartan who will have accolades on his mind is Joey Hauser, but it is for the wrong reason. Despite being top-15 in the conference in scoring and rebounding, and shooting 46% from 3-point range, Hauser was somehow completely left off of the All-Big Ten first-team, second-team and third-team lists, but he did receive honorable mention. Hauser and the rest of MSU's front-court have a sneaky good challenge as they take on OSU's Felix Okpara, who seems to improve minute by minute as the massive big man in the middle. While Ohio State struggled for most of the season, the Buckeyes are playing their best basketball right now. It is very hard to beat a team three times in one season, but if anyone can do it, Izzo can.

Ohio State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Bruce Thornton (6’2” Fr.), Tanner Holden (6'6" Sr.) 2 - Roddy Gayle Jr (6'4" Fr.), Sean McNeil (6’4” Sr.), 3 - Brice Sensabaugh (6'6" Fr.), Isaac Likekele (6’5” Sr.), 4 - Justice Sueing (6'6" Sr.) 5 - Felix Okpara (6'11" Fr.) Injured: Zed Key (6'8" Jr.),

To be frank, Ohio State had an awful season. Whether it be at home or on the road, the Buckeyes seemed to be a team that was lost and looking for answers. And it may sound cliche but winning fixes everything. The Buckeyes ended the regular season 2-1 in their last three games, and have now reeled off two-straight wins in the Big Ten Tournament with wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. OSU is looking to keep advancing in the postseason, and simply put, this roster is playing better in its final shot. If the Buckeyes can somehow continue this incredible run and win the Big Ten Tournament, OSU will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. While unlikely, it is obviously possible. The Buckeyes are led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Sensabaugh is a "bucket" to put it simply. Sensabaugh can fill it up in a hurry and in a variety of ways. If Sensabaugh goes off, the Buckeyes are hard to beat. He will likely be the focus of Michigan State's game plan. It's not just Sensabaugh, however. Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing, has also helped the Buckeyes offensively. Sueing has some point-forward abilities and has the ability to fill up the stat sheet. MSU must pay attention to him as well. At the guard positions, the Buckeyes have a good mixture of youth with guys like Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. and veterans with transfers Sean McNeil and Isaac Likekele. They are all tough and heady players. Gayle in particular is one that has intrigued people at the Big Ten Tournament. Gayle's relentless effort and motor is beginning to benefit the Buckeyes. Down low, the raw freshman Felix Okpara has been better game and game. Okpara, whose wingspan seems to go on forever, has slowly become one of the best lob threats and rim protectors in the Big Ten. Update: Ohio State announced that Sensabaugh will miss Friday's contest versus Michigan State.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

Many are saying Michigan State is at an advantage having the rest compared to Ohio State as the Buckeyes will be playing their third game in as many days. Momentum is real, however, and the Spartans must take note of this and also realize that it is hard to beat a team three times (the Spartans have won the first two meetings this season). This will also make back-to-back games against OSU for MSU. I think Michigan State will be able to make enough shots against a questionable Ohio State defense, and also get enough stops against the confident Buckeyes.

Michigan State 75, Ohio State 66