Perhaps the tight end prospect in the 2025 class that has seen the biggest uptick in his recruitment as of late is three-star Georgia product Hayden Bradley.

Currently with 35 scholarship offers to his name and counting, with the majority of those coming in after the calendar changed to 2024, Bradley has caught the attention of many schools and is quickly rising through the ranks.

Michigan State is the latest program to offer Bradley. The Buford High School standout is intrigued by the Spartans under head coach Jonathan Smith, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and the rest of the staff.

He also has another connection to MSU as he played with current Spartan safety Malik Spencer at Buford for one year.

Bradley took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated about the Michigan State offer, his relationship with Wozniak, his bond with Spencer and his recruitment in general.