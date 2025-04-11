2027 three-star WR Charles Britton reacts to Michigan State offer and visit

Belleville three-star wide receiver Charles Britton feels "blessed" after a visit to and an offer from Michigan State.
2026 three-star linebacker/EDGE Aden Reeder enjoyed his recent trip to Michigan State. He breaks it down.
Indiana three-star offensive lineman Brock Brownfield is a priority target for the Spartans. He recently visited MSU.
Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa says players "show up to work" this offseason, likes their strides.
Even with multiple additions, progress on MSU's offensive line start with returning left tackle Stanton Ramil.
