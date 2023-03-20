Michigan State fans witnessed hall of fame head coach Tom Izzo notch yet another achievement for the record books among his many already collected in the month of March. The Spartans 69-60 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles gave Izzo his 16th upset of a higher-seeded opponent in the NCAA Tournament, besting former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, who he was previously tied with at 15. MSU advances to its 15th Sweet 16 out of the past 25 NCAA Tournaments, and Izzo improves to 55-23 overall in the NCAA Tournament all-time. With Izzo's 16 upsets in mind, we bring you the full list of all 16 to date in chronological order.

2003 - No. 7 Michigan State defeats No. 2 Florida 68-46 in Tampa, FL - Second Round

Michigan State once again met the Florida Gators in the NCAA Tournament, this time three years after defeating Florida for the national title in 2000. The Gators melted in the face of 70% shooting by the Spartans in the first half, as MSU led 37-27 at halftime. The second half saw MSU cruise to victory behind Maurice Ager's 16 points. It was just the second time a two-seed lost by 20 points or more in the NCAA.

2003 - No. 7 Michigan State defeats No. 6 Maryland 60-58 in San Antonio, TX - Sweet 16

Michigan State's victory over Florida sent it to San Antonio to take on defending national champion Maryland in the Sweet 16. Paul Davis powered the way for MSU down low with the team-high 13 points. Maryland did make a game of it, storming back from 13-down with 8:07 remaining to take the lead in the final minute. Davis slammed down a dunk to tie it up and then added the go-ahead basket for the win as a last-second buzzer beater attempt by Steve Blake missed to end the Terps' reign

2005 - No. 5 Michigan State defeats No. 1 Duke 78-68 in Austin, TX - Sweet 16

2005, MSU 78, Duke 68: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo laughs about a call during their game against Duke in the second half of the regional semifinals on Friday, March 25, 2005, in Austin, Texas. (© JULIAN H. GONZALEZ, Detroit Free Press)

The first Tom Izzo win over Mike Krzyzewski led Duke came in 2005 when the Spartans upset the Blue Devils 78-68 in the Sweet 16. Paul Davis led the team with a double-double, scoring 20 and grabbing 12 boards, while Alan Anderson added 17 points. A team effort on defense held ACC Player of the Year J.J. Redick to just 13 points and wore out Shelden Williams and Daniel Ewing for Duke as well. Maurice Ager also slammed down a memorable dunk over Redick.

2005 - No. 5 Michigan State defeats No. 2 Kentucky 94-88 2OT in Austin, TX - Elite 8

Michigan State's Alan Anderson rubs coach Tom Izzo 's head as the final seconds run off the clock in their double overtime win against Kentucky on Sunday, March 27, 2005, in Austin, Texas, during NCAA Regional Final. (© JULIAN H. GONZALEZ, Detroit Free Press)

An instant classic, Michigan State outlasted No. 2-seeded Kentucky through two overtimes to punch its ticket to Izzo's fourth Final Four of his career. The thrilling matchup saw UK rally from a 70-62 MSU lead with 5:25 remaining to tie it at 75-75 on a buzzer beating 3-pointer to force overtime. UK jumped out to a 79-75 lead, but MSU tied it up at 81 to force double OT. The Spartans outlasted the Wildcats in the second overtime for upset number four of the Izzo era.

2007 - No. 9 Michigan State defeats No. 8 Marquette 61-49 in Winston-Salem, NC - First Round

Michigan State came up against an old friend in former assistant coach Tom Crean in this matchup, as MSU defeated MU 61-49 in the first round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament. A dominating defense caused Crean to have a bad day playing against his old boss' team, while Raymar Morgan scored 14 points for the Spartans. The Spartans never trailed in this one and shot almost 54% from the field as a team.

2008 - No. 5 Michigan State defeats No. 4 Pittsburgh 65-54 in Denver, CO - Second Round

MSU Head Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo (right) goes over a play with Delvon Roe, Nov. 10, 2008 (© Lansing State Journal file photo/Kevin W. Fowler, Kevin W. Fowler)

Drew Neitzel's senior campaign combined with a big performance by freshman Kalin Lucas to put on a shooting-and-ballhandling clinic against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The two Spartans' guards combined to power Michigan State to a 65-54 victory. Neitzel's outside shooting and Lucas' drives to the rim scored 21 of MSU's 25 points down the final stretch to close out the victory. Neitzel finished the game with 21 points overall and Lucas scored 19.

2009 - No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 1 Louisville 64-52 in Indianapolis, IN - Elite 8

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo waves to the crowd after cutting down the net after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 64-52 in the finals of the midwest region of the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. (© Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan State gave Detroit's 2009 Final Four a hometown feel, as the Spartans punched their ticket to the program's fifth Final Four in the past 11 years after downing Louisville in the regional final matchup. Goran Suton led the way for MSU with a double-double, scoring 19 and grabbing 10 boards. It also prevented a three-team lock by the Big East as UConn and Villanova also earned a trip to the national semifinals. This one was a nail biter until late as neither team held more than a three-point advantage for the first 28 minutes. MSU used its physical style of play and dictated the pace with a deliberate half-court style offense, while the Cardinals shut down the Spartans' fast break with signature pressure defense. Michigan State emerged from the back-and-forth battle late to mount a 17-7 run and take a 58-43 lead with 5:50 left and never looked back.

2009 - No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 1 UConn 82-73 in Detroit, MI - Final Four

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo (center) yells as his team takes on the Connecticut Huskies during the first half of the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Ford Field. (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

With your's truly in attendance for upset number eight of his career, Tom Izzo oversaw his team's win over Connecticut in the national semifinals at Ford Field. Providing an emotional lift to economically hard-hit Detroit, MSU had a decidedly homefield advantage in the Saturday night matchup against the Huskies in a heartwarming performance. Kalin Lucas led the Spartans with 21 points, while Raymar Morgan added 18 to lead the much smaller MSU squad past Hasheem Thabeet and Connecticut 82-73. UConn did manage to cut it to within three with a minute to go after trailing by 11 earlier in the half, but Detroit-native Durrell Summers drained a trey to put it back out of reach.

2010 - No. 5 Michigan State defeats No. 4 Maryland 85-83 in Spokane, WA - Second Round

Michigan State Spartans guard Korie Lucious (34) hits the game winning shot with 0.7 seconds left in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2010 NCAA mens basketball tournament at the Spokane Veterans Arena. (© Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

The 3-pointer that still lives in infamy to this day, Korie Lucious drained a buzzer beater to deliver MSU its win over Maryland en route to its second-straight Final Four. The Terps are the first of an eventual five teams who will appear for a second time on this upset list and just two years later would announce their move to the Big Ten. In the meantime, MSU sent UMD flying back to Baltimore-Washington International Airport in defeat after a thrilling 85-83 victory in Spokane. This came despite Kalin Lucas going down with a leg injury. After losing Lucas, the Spartans blew a 16-point lead in the second half and trailed 83-82 with just six seconds remaining. MSU pushed the ball down the floor and Lucious drained it from the top of the key for the thrilling upset win.

2014 - No. 4 Michigan State defeats No. 1 Virginia 61-59 in New York, NY - Sweet 16

Virginia Cavaliers forward Evan Nolte (11) picks up a loose ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half in the semifinals of the east regional of the 2014 NCAA Mens Basketball Championship tournament at Madison Square Garden. (© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

I fondly remember Tom Izzo's 10th upset victory in the NCAA Tournament as I was at a work dinner watching it with a lot of Virginia fans in attendance. The 61-59 victory by MSU was not something the host -- or most guests -- were happy to see, but the 61-59 Sweet 16 victory was a strong defensive effort that left Spartan fans feeling good. Adreian Payne led the way for MSU with 16 points, and his trey with 1:29 left have MSU the lead for good. Just one game later, Payne and Appling would become the first seniors, and only to date, to not play in a Final Four under Izzo despite exhausting eligibility from start to finish in the Green & White.

2015 - No. 7 Michigan State defeats No. 2 Virginia 60-54 in Charlotte, NC - Second Round

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State Spartans guard Travis Trice (20) during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena. (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ah, Virginia, how we have missed you. Once again the Cavaliers ran into the Spartans, and would have preferred to avoid the meeting, as MSU upset UVA in back-to-back years. The 60-54 win saw senior Travis Trice score 23 points to help guide Michigan State to the victory. Trice scored 13 of MSU's first 15 points in the game, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor, including three treys.

2015 - No. 7 Michigan State defeats No. 3 Oklahoma 62-58 in Syracuse, NY - Sweet 16

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at the Carrier Dome. (© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Travis Trice again led the way on offense for Michigan State with 24 points, followed closely by Denzel Valentine's 18 (13 in the second half alone), as the Spartans downed Oklahoma 62-58 to advance to a second-straight Elite Eight. The win marked MSU's 11th of its last 14 to that point in the season and Michigan State proved too much for the Buddy Hield led Sooners despite his 21 points for OU.

2015 - No. 7 Michigan State defeats No. 4 Louisville 76-70 OT in Syracuse, NY - Sweet 16

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals in the NCAA East Regional Final on Sunday, March 29, 2015 at Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY (© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Repeats are the theme during this stretch of the list as Louisville again makes an appearance. Michigan State had one more win needed to punch its ticket to its seventh Final Four since 1999. It took overtime to do it, but MSU once again saw senior Travis Trice step up and power his team to victory with 17 points. While Wayne Blackshear had 28 for the Cardinals, MSU rallied from a 40-32 deficit at halftime to take a 61-59 lead with 3:57 remaining. Louisville's Mangok Mathiang failed to hit both free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining to win it in regulation for the Cardinals, only tying it up at 65-65. Michigan State held on for the win in overtime, 76-70.

2017 - No. 9 Michigan State defeats No. 8 Miami 78-58 in Tulsa, OK - First Round

Michigan State Spartans guard Matt McQuaid (20) is defended by Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell (20) during the second half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. (© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

After a heartbreaking 2016 Round of 64 matchup, Michigan State headed to Tulsa in 2017 to take on a tough Miami squad that had defeated North Carolina, Duke, and Virginia that season. MSU picked up the dominating 78-58 victory, buoyed by Nick Ward's 19 points and Miles Bridges' 18. The Spartans scored 17 second-chance points and held a 36-23 rebounding advantage.

2019 - No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 1 Duke 68-67 in Washington, D.C. - Elite 8

Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) dunks the ball against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half of the East Region final of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Washington. (© Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP)

Upset win number 15 was a big one for Michigan State for a number of reasons. First and foremost, given the purpose of this list, it again tied Izzo with Boeheim at 15 after MSU lost the season prior to give Boeheim the lead at 15. It also marks the fourth time on this list a program appears for the second time, and it marked just the second time to date at that point that Izzo would defeat Coach K. In a thrilling regional final matchup at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital, a gritty MSU squad held on against the star power of the Blue Devils to advance to Izzo's eighth career Final Four. Redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins, who started as a walk-on, drained the go-ahead trey over freshman phenom Zion Williamson in a 68-67 win. Cassius Winston won NCAA East Regional Most Outstanding Player and scored 20 points with 10 assists against Duke.

2023 - No. 7 Michigan State defeats No. 2 Marquette 69-60 in Columbus, OH - Second Round

Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) celebrates during the second round of the NCAA men s basketball tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Nationwide Arena. (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Yet another repeat appearance for the fifth program on this list, upset number 16 over Marquette in the Round of 32 Sunday was one for the record books, literally. Izzo took sole possession of most upset wins in tournament history and MSU punched its ticket to New York's Madison Square Garden for a matchup against No. 3 Kansas State.