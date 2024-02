Alexandria "Alex" Verner

August 17, 2002 - February 13, 2023

A vigil was held last February in her hometown of Clawson.

Bridge Michigan: MSU victim Alexandria Verner was a star athlete, ‘most caring’ person

On September 14, 2023 Clawson High School dedicated their court in Alex's name.

This photo gallery shows how Alex was remembered in Clawson this week.

This Detroit News piece (subscribers) takes an in-depth look at Alex's memory.

Royal Oak Review: Alex Verner’s family, community continue to remember and share her legacy