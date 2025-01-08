Analysis: Michigan State's seven incoming '25 transfers on offense (so far)

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It has been six weeks since the 2024 football season concluded for Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith. Although the Spartans failed to qualify for postseason football in 2024, this does not mean the work has slowed down for the coaching staff. Starting on Dec. 9, 2024, when the transfer portal officially opened up for the winter window for players looking for new opportunities, Smith and staff have been busy at work looking for ways to improve their roster and fill key needs heading into the 2025 season. During his Early Signing Day press conference last month, Smith talked about his plans for the transfer portal after he had finalized his high school class -- signing 17 prospects in the 2025 class thus far. “I think philosophically, just where the landscape continues to go, it’s probably going to be closer to this 50-50 mark (high school versus portal)," Smith said. With that in mind, Michigan State was expected to add 15 to 20 players out of the transfer portal this offseason and so far that has just about come to fruition. MSU has already received 14 transfer commitments in the winter cycle. It is possible that the Spartans look to add more players this cycle, particularly an offensive tackle, but that will be determined in time. MSU will also look to bring in more players in the spring window (April 16 through April 25). Sources tell Spartans Illustrated the goal is to get each of the winter cycle portal commitments enrolled for the current semester. With classes at Michigan State starting on Jan.13 - and the deadline to add classes on Jan. 17 - time is running out for Smith and his staff to add new players who are ready to enroll this semester ... but the option is still on the table. Obviously, there are a lot of new faces on the upcoming 2025 roster, so let’s take a look at what Michigan State is getting in these new additions and what fans might expect from them on the field in year two under Smith. We’ll look at these incoming players position group by position group below, starting with the eight pledges on the offensive side of the ball for this particular piece.

Running backs

After losing the top two rushers from 2024 in Nate Carter (NFL) and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams (out of eligibility/may pursue NFL), it was obvious Smith and assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha needed to add experience and production to this position in 2025. Michigan State added both of those qualities in Elijah Tau-Tolliver out of Sacramento State. The honorable mention Al- Big-Sky selection totaled 1,267 all-purpose yards (950 yards rushing) and nine total touchdowns in 2024. With one year of eligibility left, Michigan State added a tailback who has nearly 300 career touches, and one who averages 5.6 yards per carry on the ground. Tau-Tolliver’s ability to run between the tackles and catch out of the backfield will give the Spartans a weapon that can stretch defenses and be a diverse playmaker. Tau-Tolliver will most likely slot into a starting role and get the bulk of the carries in 2025, or at the very least, he will be strongly involved in the rotation.

If coming from the FCS level at Sacramento State fosters any doubt in what level of production Tau-Tolliver can bring to the Big Ten, look no further than the Peach Bowl MVP Cam Skattebo of Arizona State — an ex-Sacramento State transfer — to see what is possible in a transition to the FBS level. Of course, this is not to say Tau-Tolliver will be the next Skattebo or will put up anywhere near that sort of production (Skattebo recorded 2,316 total yards and 24 combined touchdowns in 2024) — those sort of expectations are unrealistic and would not be fair to Tau-Tolliver — but Skattebo does provide evidence that successful FCS players often can and will produce at the Power Four, FBS level.

Wide receivers & tight ends

One of the brighter spots of the 2024 season was the emergence of true freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh, who broke Michigan State true freshman records in both receptions (41) and receiving yards (649). Outside of Marsh and redshirt senior Montorie Foster Jr., production at the wide receiver position was inconsistent, and the depth chart has completely shifted. Foster has graduated, while Jaron Glover, Aziah Johnson, Antonio Gates Jr., and Jaelen Smith have all transferred elsewhere. Obviously, there were many holes for the Spartans to fill in the wide receivers room. Fortunately, this was a clear point of emphasis for MSU, as there has been three additions at the wide receiver position. The first commitment at this position was from Middle Tennessee State transfer Omari Kelly. The All-Conference USA first-team selection had significant interest from Power Four conference schools this cycle and chose the Spartans over teams like Kansas, Utah, Louisville and others. After originally beginning his career at Auburn before joining the Blue Raiders, Kelly has one year of eligibility left. In 2024, he totaled 53 receptions, 869 yards and four receiving touchdowns. In addition to these big numbers, Kelly was also All-Conference USA second-team selection for special teams, as he was an excellent punt returner. This addition of Kelly for the Spartans will provide quarterback Aidan Chiles with a weapon who can stretch defenses down the field. He will most likely line up outside, opposite of Marsh, but also has experience in the slot and can work there when needed. With Kelly's production at Middle Tennessee and ability to make contested catches, expect him to most likely start and help upgrade the weapons Chiles has at his disposal.

