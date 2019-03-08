SpartanMag.com

He came in with a reputation and the numbers as a good long-range shooter. But he will leave as so much more.



Matthew Robert McQuaid, whose father played two years at Central Michigan in the early 1980s, spurned opportunities to play close to home in his native Texas to be part of something special in East Lansing. As a result, Michigan State and Tom Izzo reaped the benefits of the talents of a young man who has earned the nickname ‘Babyface Assassin.’

He will depart MSU as not only one of its best shooters but as a top-notch on-ball defender and a respected leader as one of the team’s captains this season. Few players at Michigan State over the years have mastered all three of those disciplines.

McQuaid, who at 6-foot-4, can provide some mismatches for the Spartans’ opponents as a small forward or big guard, is third among his active teammates in scoring, averaging 9.3 points, while adding 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 44 percent from 3-point range, which is the best on the team and No. 3 in the Big Ten.

The senior advertising major will be looking to finish his last game in Breslin on Saturday night against Michigan with at least a share of the Big Ten title if the No. 9 Spartans can knock off the No. 7 Wolverines.

SpartanMag got a few minutes with McQuaid as he prepared this week to meet U-M for the second time this season. He talked about his Texas roots, cowboy boots, social media and where in the world is Duncanville, Texas.

SPARTAN Mag.com: So everybody always says, anybody from Texas has got to have a good pair of boots. Do you own a good pair of boots?

MCQUAID: I didn’t get snow boots until about midway through my sophomore year here. (Assistant coach Dane Fife, sitting on the other side of McQuaid starts shaking his head and laughing. It was our bad because we didn’t specify cowboy boots, not snow boots. Fife doesn’t let his senior captain off the hook). “My gosh McQuaid, get a clue,’’ Fife says with a laugh.

SPARTAN Mag.com: So to clear it up. How about cowboy boots?

MCQUAID: Oh, I thought you were talking about the weather with me. But I’ve never had a pair of cowboy boots. but my brother does.

SPARTAN Mag.com: How can you be from Texas and not have a pair of cowboy boots?

MCQUAID: Yeah, I know. I’m not a two-stepper, I guess.

SPARTAN Mag.com: Okay, so where in the world is Duncanville, Texas

MCQUAID: Duncanville, Texas is 15 minutes south of Dallas.

SPARTAN Mag.com: So does anybody really know where it is? Are you the only claim the fame from the town (of approximately 38,524 persons.)?



MCQUAID: No, we’ve had a couple of NBA players. We’ve had Greg Ostertag and Perry Jones. Chris Owens came out of Duncanville. We’ve had a lot of good basketball players come out and a couple of good ones in football.

SPARTAN Mag.com: When you came here, what was the climate shock like for you?



MCQUAID: It was definitely different. I had never owned a winter coat. But (equipment manager Dave) Pruder gave me my first one when we had the Izzo campout because I was always wearing three or four hoodies and a couple of long sleeve shirts. And I had never owned a pair of winter gloves.

SPARTAN Mag.com: What’s the craziest thing that’s been said about you or to you via social media?



MCQUAID: Uh, via social media? I don’t really have Twitter right now, so nothing too crazy. (Fife chimes in again: “I got one Rico. It’s guys like him that cost Texas the Alamo.’’) “Okay, I’ll stick with that one,’’ McQuaid says, playing along.

SPARTAN Mag.com: How much do you get teased about your babyface?

MCQUAID: My babyface? Well, there’s always the Babyface Assassin jokes. I’ve been getting those since I was in high school, so it’s nothing new.

SPARTAN Mag.com: So does it bother that you can grow as much facial hair as, let’s say, someone like Kyke Ahrens?

MCQUAID: No, I’m the oldest on the team and they all know that. I know I can’t grow it but it’s coming (he says rubbing his chin with a smile)

SPARTAN Mag.com: What has it meant for you to be a captain this year?

MCQUAID: It’s meant everything. To be here four years and play under some great players and just learn from them and learn from Coach (Izzo), who helped me vocally and just keep doing the things I need to do just to become a better leader. It’s meant the world

SPARTAN Mag.com: What’s going to be your biggest takeaway when you walk off the Breslin floor for the last time?

MCQUAID: Just the opportunity to be able to come here and play in games like this (against Michigan Saturday night). It’s crazy to think about. I love this place and I wouldn’t change anything about it. I just want to go out on top.