Michigan State didn’t get scooped regarding the announcement of their new football head coach, Jonathan Smith. And that’s a very unusual occurrence. It isn’t very often that a university is able to announce it’s own news – especially when it’s news of this magnitude – on its timeline and using its own platform.

But that’s what happened here as, shortly before 1pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023, Michigan State posted a press release on its own website and served notice to the college football world that Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith was the new football coach in East Lansing.

These days, nearly every high-profile coaching search ends with someone getting the scoop and announcing the hire on their website or on social media – but it didn’t happen here. Sure, there was a lot of smoke over the last few days and those in the know knew at the beginning of the week that Smith had emerged as the top candidate. But no one – Spartans Illustrated included – had sources that could confirm it was a done deal and report it as such.

Let’s take a journey together as we attempt to piece together and explain how this search went down, how it ended up the way it did, and how Alan Haller and his team kept this information private until they announced it on their terms.