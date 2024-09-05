Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (No. 2) and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (No. 3) versus Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30. 2024. (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Quite bluntly, Michigan State versus Maryland is rarely considered a “big” game. And, while nationally this game might not have a ton of luster, this is a big one for MSU. A win here could vault you forward into the season with confidence off the heels of a road win to kick off Big Ten play. A quarterback finding himself after a rocky start. The players in the trenches showing fans – and themselves – they are legitimate. There’s plenty of good that can come out of this one with a win for the Spartans. With a loss, it’s not just a speed bump that followed an underwhelming opener, but also a third-straight defeat to the Terrapins. Let’s get into this week's 3-2-1 preview.

3 Things We Want To See

Get Aidan Chiles in rhythm A classic example of “easier said than done,” but Michigan State's new shiny quarterback could have used a few live warmup throws last week. Sure, if you liked the gusto of the opening play and trying to take the lid off of Spartan Stadium, fine. I can’t argue with that. What I will argue is that by game’s end, having just seven passes thrown zero to 10 yards was simply not enough. Instead, Chiles was pressing to make deep completions and came up empty on all seven attempts of 20-plus yards. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren acknowledged earlier this week that the Spartans wanted to get Chiles in rhythm more – namely with tight end Jack Velling – but Florida Atlantic did a great job of taking those options away (a tad alarming for a Group of Five team to do that, but I digress). Perhaps utilize the running back a bit more than just two targets like last week. I don’t know – just throwing ideas out there to get our guy a little more comfortable.

Letting Nathan Carter actually run That was an…underwhelming performance for the run game last week against the Owls. Yes, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams had a great 63-yard touchdown run. Arguably should have had another score if the refs didn’t blow the play dead early. Outside of those moments, highlights were far and few between. I saw plenty of chatter on how Carter wasn’t “the guy” throughout Friday night, but what if I told you he got very little help? Upon further review, of his 19 carries he was hit behind the line of scrimmage 10 times (also hit at the line of scrimmage once too). There’s only one running back I can think of that can produce despite that challenge, and he currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks (Kenneth Walker III). Part of it was missed assignments, part of it was whiffed blocks, some of it was not calling out blitzing defenders and there was even a play in the second half where MSU snapped the ball with five blockers against a seven-man box (that, shockingly, did not go for positive yards). Is Nathan Carter the perfect running back? No, but he was also a running back with very little help against the Owls. Learn more about Michigan State's run game versus FAU (and how outside runs were more successful than inside) in this week's film room piece. Continued pressure on the quarterback Most of us have played a video game where there are levels, right? The first level is a cakewalk, and then it gets progressively harder as you move on? This is what it feels like for a pass rush that entered the season with a big question mark over its head. They cruised through the first level – an easy level that consisted of a Group of Five team breaking in four new starting offensive linemen. They made quarterback Cam Fancher’s life miserable with seven sacks and 22 total pressures. The next level this Saturday? It’s a slight step up, but one that is conquerable as Maryland is breaking in five – FIVE – new starting offensive linemen. It will likely be more of a challenge just solely because this is a Power Four unit, but MSU has a realistic shot of having the upper hand in this trench warfare.

2 Key Stats

178 receiving yards That's how many receiving yards Tai Felton already has to his name. Billy Edwards Jr. – the name Maryland’s starting quarterback, not a guy that won 15 NASCAR races in the late 1980s – has a favorite target already. To no one’s surprise, it’s the 6-foot-1 receiver, Felton, who entered the season with plenty of hype. What was surprising is how quick this connection got going in Week One versus an overmatched UConn squad, as he reeled in seven catches for 178 yards. Oh yeah, and two touchdowns. 10 That’s how many pressures Maryland got on UConn’s quarterbacks, which is fine. But just that – fine. Against a team like UConn, I’m sure the Terrapins would have liked that to be a tad higher and at least include a sack in the mix. The pass rush was one of the bigger question marks for Maryland going into the season, which is somewhat surprising considering the front of its defense might be the strength of the whole team. Last season Maryland was graded slightly below average in the pass rush, per Pro Football Focus, ranking 76th in the nation. For a MSU offensive line that allowed just seven pressures last week, there is reason to believe the Spartans could have the upper hand in this battle, too.

1 Best Bet

MSU +9.5, over/under 44.5 I swear I’m not just being a Michigan State homer, but I like the Spartans to cover in this one. In general, I like taking a big underdog like this when the total is that low. Just one wayward bounce of the ball for the favorites can mean a cover for the underdog. I think the line movement is a bit of an overreaction to both teams' Week One results. I am not saying Maryland shouldn’t be favored, but I am saying MSU was one or two less red zone turnovers away from making that a comfortable victory over FAU last Friday. With MSU’s run defense and perhaps an upper hand in the pass rush, I think the Spartans can keep Maryland’s point total low enough to stay within striking distance. Pick: MSU +9.5 Record: 1-0 (the under was never even a doubt last week)