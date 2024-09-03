One of the more surprising sights inside Spartan Stadium in a game one victory against Florida Atlantic last Friday was tight end Michael Masunas getting the start in a two-tight end set alongside Jack Velling.

In 2023, Masunas played in nine games, but it was mostly on special teams. He only played four snaps at tight end the entire season. During Friday’s game alone, he had 33 snaps at tight end, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I got a little nerves in me, but I was excited,” Masunas said on Tuesday about what he was feeling running out on the field before the first offensive snap. “I’ve been working for this, so I just try to take my deep breaths, relax and just kind of embrace the moment.”

Not only did Masunas earn the start, he led the Spartans in receiving yards with 29.

“I think this offense fits Mike great,” Velling said about Masunas. “Just the steps he’s taken from spring ball, to offseason, to fall camp and then to game one, they’ve been huge steps. He works his tail off in the offseason. He works his tail off every day. It’s good to see he’s getting shown off out there because he deserves it. He’s a great player for us and excited to see him take the next steps each week.”