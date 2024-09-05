Advertisement

Brian Lindgren talks Week One and what his offense can improve on

Brian Lindgren talks Week One and what his offense can improve on

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren details offensive issues Michigan State suffered against Florida Atlantic.

 Lucca Mazzie
MSU TE Michael Masunas discusses start, Jack Velling on Chiles' struggles

MSU TE Michael Masunas discusses start, Jack Velling on Chiles' struggles

Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas: "I've been working for this."

 Brendan Moore
Michigan State recruits talk visit during win over Florida Atlantic

Michigan State recruits talk visit during win over Florida Atlantic

Michigan State recruiting visitors react to the experience and the Spartans' 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic.

 Lee Wardlaw and Ryan O'Bleness
Armorion Smith: 'There's been setbacks, but I'm still here ... I thank God'

Armorion Smith: ‘There's been setbacks, but I’m still here ... I thank God’

Smith: "I'll never forget ... this. (I am a) Spartan Dawg for life, for real. It's in my blood."

 David Harns
Huddleston: Learning the difference between being an MSU fan and a fanatic

Huddleston: Learning the difference between being an MSU fan and a fanatic

A winning football program deserves fans who can see the big picture, not just the scoreboard.

 Lindsay W. Huddleston II

Published Sep 5, 2024
Film Room: Florida Atlantic versus Michigan State Video Breakdown
Chase Glasser  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

On last week's "Locked on Spartans" show with Matt Sheehan, I stated that 1. Florida Atlantic wouldn't stay in contact without help from Michigan State, and 2. short of of FAU playing even or beating MSU "straight up," without turnovers or miscues by MSU, I would not be reevaluating the direction of the season, rebuild or Jonathan Smith's regime.

After a 16-10 win over FAU, I feel the same. MSU had two drives inside the red zone end pointless with turnovers, and another turnover on downs in the low red zone. This, combined with another interception and numerous penalties, obscured the fact that MSU was able to move the ball with some consistency, and the defense was markedly more consistent, cohesive and connected than it was last year.

That being said, I do think it will take longer than expected for quarterback Aidan Chiles to be fully actualized, though I am confident in a positive outcome. I also think that FAU was much worse than I expected, particularly offensively. I worry about the depth of the defense as the schedule and games wear on. However, I remain confident that things are trending in the right direction.

Let's take a closer look at the game and break down the film, both offensively and defensively.

DEFENSE:

