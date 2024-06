Class of 2026 three-star wide receiver Larry Miles traveled a long way to the Sound Mind Sound Body National College Showcase this week at Wayne State University in Detroit. But, it was well worth it for Miles.

The Winter Garden, Florida, native was one of the more impressive wide receivers at the camp, and many college coaching staffs that were in attendance noticed Miles, including Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who was watching on.

Hawkins and MSU would go on to offer Miles following his performance at the showcase. He spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail what the offer means to him.

Not yet subscribed to Spartans Illustrated? Use promo code MSUVISITS24 or click here for free access until fall camp begins in early August.