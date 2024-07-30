Devonte Anderson is an exciting 6-foot-1, 185-pound three-star class of 2026 athlete from Winter Garden, Florida in the Orlando metropolitan area.

He is being recruited by Michigan State to play defensive back for secondary coach Blue Adams and recently tendered an offer from the Spartans on July 25.

The physical, speedy player with good size for the position heard of the offer from the Spartans via a phone call he received from Adams and director of player personnel for defense, Austin D'Armond.

"I was amazed that I (received) the phone call (from MSU)," Anderson told Spartans Illustrated. "We chopped it up. I was stoked. I'm just staying blessed."