As the 2024 recruiting cycle continues to heat up, don’t forget about some top names in future classes, such as 2026 offensive lineman Gregory Patrick.

Patrick is heading into his sophomore season at Portage Northern High School in Michigan. He stands at 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. Patrick started at left tackle for the Huskies at the varsity level, at just the age of 13, in 2022.

In his freshman season, he was named All-Region and All-Conference. He was also the only freshman to be named to the Kalamazoo Dream Team. Patrick allowed just one sack all season.

