2026 Ohio tight end Brayden Fogle enjoys experience on Michigan State visit
Michigan State hosted class of 2026 high-three-star tight end Brayden Fogle for a game-day visit. It was the first time that Fogle has been to East Lansing.
Fogle, who currently attends Lexington High School, ranks as the No. 17 prospect in Ohio and the No. 26 tight end in the 2026 cycle.
The Spartans lost to Ohio State by a final score of 38-7 on Saturday, but Fogle still enjoyed his trip to MSU.
Fogle spoke with Spartans Illustrated to discuss his visit experience, provide his thoughts on Michigan State and update his general recruitment.
Fogle took the trip to East Lansing with his mom, Sarah, and his stepdad/coach, Jacob Owens.
"Honestly, I just liked the people up there," Fogle said about the Michigan State visit. "They had great hospitality. I liked the environment. It was a nice stadium. They took good care of us."
