Michigan State hosted ascending 2026 three-star offensive lineman Esun Tafa on campus on Tuesday, and the Utah native left East Lansing with a scholarship offer.

Tafa hails from Draper, Utah and currently plays for Corner Canyon High School. He is ranked as the ninth player in the state of Utah for the 2026 cycle, as of press time.

While on the trip, Tafa was able to bond with Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, head coach Jonathan Smith and others.

The offer was special for Tafa, and the visit was a memorable one for the young offensive lineman. He went into further detail with Spartans Illustrated about his experience at MSU.