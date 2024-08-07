Jalon Copeland is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound class of 2026 safety of Valdosta, Georgia. He stars for the Valdosta High School Wildcats, a perennial, high-level program with a pedigree for success in the Peach State.

The speedy, ball-tracking three-star player uses his physicality to push receivers out of bounds, his athleticism to defend passes, and his arms to grapple and overpower opposition, all while showing good footwork.

The Georgia product still has plenty to prove, but Copeland has a lot of potential. He currently is ranked No. 43 in the state and No. 35 at the safety position in the 2026 cycle.

Division I coaches from around the country have been in heavy pursuit, as he quickly approaches 20 scholarship offers, including from Power Four programs like Arkansas, Boston College, Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, and most importantly to Spartans Illustrated readers, Michigan State.

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin (“Coach Meat”), secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of Spartans offered Copeland in June. At the time, the young defensive back told Spartans Illustrated that the offer from MSU meant "everything" to him.

Now in August, Copeland took the time to reflect and provide additional thoughts to Spartans Illustrated about how he views Michigan State and where his recruitment stands.