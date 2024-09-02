PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2026 four-star tight end Israel Briggs discusses Michigan State offer

2026 four-star tight end Israel Briggs (Photo courtesy of Israel Briggs)
Ryan O'Bleness • Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
@ryanobleness

The scholarship count for class of 2026 four-star tight end Israel Briggs is now well into the double-digits, and the latest program to offer the Mt. Whitney High School (Visalia, California) stand out is Michigan State.

Briggs currently ranks as the No. 13 tight end, No. 26 recruit in the talent-rich state of California and the No. 227 overall prospect in the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle.

Following the offer from Michigan State, Briggs took some time to discuss his thoughts on MSU with Spartans Illustrated. He also provided updates on where his general recruitment stands.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSB2ZXJ5IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBm cm9tIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkhISEhIfCfn6LimqrvuI8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2dvc3BhcnRh bnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNnb3NwYXJ0 YW5zPC9hPiDwn5+i4pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vcmVjcnVpdGNvYWNobWM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJlY3J1 aXRjb2FjaG1jPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dy ZWdCaWdnaW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmVnQmlnZ2luczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFuTGV2eU1TVT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2VhbkxldnlNU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hXb3puaWFrVEU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoV296bmlha1RFPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW5kb25IdWZmbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NV0hTQXRobGV0aWNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNV0hTQXRo bGV0aWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMkhrMGdmcUlmeCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJIazBnZnFJZng8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNy YWVsIEJyaWdncyAoQElzcmFlbDgyMjU4NjQwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lzcmFlbDgyMjU4NjQwL3N0YXR1cy8xODMwMzg2MzQ4 OTI4NDkxNjgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Briggs believes Michigan State has a bright future under head coach Jonathan Smith, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and the rest of the staff.

"I’m honored by all schools that take an interest in me and my talents," Briggs said. "Michigan State is definitely a program on the rise."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
