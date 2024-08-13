Class of 2026 four-star running back Javian Osborne was offered a scholarship by Michigan State back in May.

Osborne was offered by Michigan State assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. Now he is looking to continue to build relationships with Bhonapha, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the MSU staff.

The Forney High School (Texas) standout currently ranks as the No. 12 running back, No. 18 player in the state of Texas and No. 162 player overall in the 2026 class.

Osborne recently spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on Michigan State and update where his recruitment stands overall.

