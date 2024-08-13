Osborne was offered by Michigan State assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. Now he is looking to continue to build relationships with Bhonapha, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the MSU staff.
The Forney High School (Texas) standout currently ranks as the No. 12 running back, No. 18 player in the state of Texas and No. 162 player overall in the 2026 class.
Osborne recently spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on Michigan State and update where his recruitment stands overall.
While it was a few months back now, Osborne recollected on how he felt about receiving the offer from Michigan State. He is looking to learn more about the program and university.
"I would say, with Michigan State, I was very happy when I got the offer," Osborne said. "Any offer that get is truly a blessing. I don't know too much about Michigan State (but I want to learn more). I know they're in the Big Ten, they play big-time teams and stuff like that. Just, referring back to (the offer), I was happy when I got the offer (from MSU)."
