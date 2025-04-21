2026 four-star OT Kelvin Obot details recent Michigan State official visit

In what was somewhat of a surprise, news broke late on April 10 that class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot was on his way to East Lansing, Michigan for an official visit with Michigan State during the weekend of April 11 through April 13.

The Rivals250 prospect was offered by the Spartans back in October of 2024 and has been building up a relationships with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff ever since then.

The Idaho native, who currently attends Fruitland High School, enjoyed his time in the Great Lakes State and spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the experience.

It was the first visit to MSU for Obot. He was able to spend time with the coaches, meet the current players, tour campus and get a feel for East Lansing. He made the trip with his "pops."

"I got to see a lot of the town and facilities, and just hang out with the guys," Obot said about the official visit to MSU.