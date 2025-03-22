2026 DL Nehemiah Kolone reflects on multi-day visit to Michigan State

Priority 2026 high-three-star defensive lineman target Nehemiah Kolone and his family were in East Lansing for a multi-day unofficial visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kolone, who currently attends Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, enjoyed his time with the Spartans while making his debut trip to MSU.

He was able to check out a spring practice, meet players and coaches, break down film and more.

Kolone connected with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, assistant defensive line coach Antjuan Simmons and others. He is building strong bonds with the Spartans' staff members.

"This was my first MSU visit," Kolone said. "The best part was watching film with the players and going over practice.

"I feel like I have a great relationship with all of the staff members. I got to meet them in person this time, and I got to meet all the defensive staff I believe."

Notably, in January, Suiaunoa went down to Oklahoma to visit Kolone at his school.