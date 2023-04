Michigan State offered in-state 2026 cornerback AJ Marks on Tuesday.

Marks, who is from Farmington Hills, Michigan and attends Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory, has been establishing a relationship with the Spartans for a while. He has already taken multiple visits to MSU.

Michigan State is building a relationship early with Marks, and the scholarship offer is the next step in the process. The offer meant a lot to the talented defensive back prospect.

"I was really happy to get the MSU offer," Marks excitedly told Spartans Illustrated.