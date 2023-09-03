2026 athlete Marcello Vitti could see himself playing at Michigan State
Michigan State hosted 2026 in-state athlete Marcello Vitti for a game-day visit on Friday. Vitti was able to take in the atmosphere at Spartan Stadium and watched the Spartans defeat the Central Michigan Chippewas by a final score of 31-7.
The Dearborn Divine Child standout received a scholarship offer from Michigan State in May. This was Vitti's second unofficial visit to East Lansing this year, as he also made a trip in March to watch one of the Spartans' spring practices.
He enjoyed watching MSU in action on Friday night, and spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the experience.
Vitti, who is listed as an "athlete" by Rivals, but is being recruited by Michigan State as a defensive back, was able to spend time with head coach Mel Tucker and secondary coach Harlon Barnett before kickoff.
He was also able to meet MSU sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum and was impressed with sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Henry's one-handed touchdown grab.
"It was a great visit," Vitti said. "I loved the fans and energy of the stadium. Had a chance to talk to Coach Barnett on the field for a while and Coach Tucker. I like Coach Barnett a lot. I met (Dillon) Tatum. (Tyrell) Henry’s catch was crazy. We were right there to see it!"
Vitti was also intrigued with how the defense played. Michigan State held Central Michigan to just 219 totals yards and seven points. The Spartans also forced a turnover and recorded three sacks.
In fact, he can envision himself playing in MSU's defensive backfield in the future.
"I liked how their defense played fast with cornerbacks blitzing," Vitti noted. "The DBs were tough and tackled well. Definitely could see myself playing for that defense."
When asked about his favorite part of the trip, Vitti noted that being able to reconnect with Barnett in person was a highlight of the visit.
"Being on the field and talking with Coach Barnett (was my favorite part of the visit),” Vitti said. "Just had good vibes with him."
Barnett would be Vitti's position coach at Michigan State, if the young athlete eventually enrolls there. Vitti has a lot of positional versatility. The Spartans like him as a safety or nickel back, but he could also play cornerback at the next level if needed as well.
Vitti also plays running back and returns kicks for Divine Child. He helped lead the Falcons to a dominating 62-14 victory over Cranbrook Kingswood on Thursday.
As a 2026 prospect, it's still very early on in Vitti's recruitment, however Michigan State already finds itself in good position for the in-state prospect.
Vitti previously told Spartans Illustrated that he grew up as a fan of MSU. Friday night's visit solidified his feelings about the program even further.
"MSU is definitely a top school for me," Vitti said. "It was a top school for me before the visit, but my conversations with Coach Barnett since my offer have moved them up my early list. This visit was positive and helped, too."
Vitti currently has 15 scholarship offers. In addition to Michigan State, he has a few schools standing out in his recruitment.
"The other schools on top of my list right now are Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Arkansas and Auburn," Vitti noted.
Vitti will make his way to a couple other schools for game-day visits in the near future. He does plan to get back to East Lansing later this fall as well.
"I’m going to Wisconsin in two weeks and Penn State in three weeks," Vitti mentioned. "I will definitely come back for another MSU visit by the end of the year."
Vitti, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, and Divine Child (1-1) will now prepare to take on Milford High School (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 8.