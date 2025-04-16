Luka Vincic talks transition and strides MSU's offensive line has made

The Michigan State offensive line group has made strides through spring practice's first few weeks, according to Oregon State transfer offensive guard Luka Vincic.

Last week, Vinic spoke about his transition to MSU and detailed how the offensive line has progressed throughout the spring.

Of course, the change of scenery from Corvallis, Oregon to East Lansing, Michigan is easier for Vincic to handle due to his familiarity with Michigan State's coaching staff. Vincic played two seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and many other current MSU coaches while they were with the Beavers in 2023 and 2024.

“It’s been awesome," Vincic said about his transition to MSU. "I know all these coaches, I know all the staff, and it’s been great getting to be with them again and meet new teammates. The environment is awesome. It’s going good."

Having also already played alongside Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles while they were together at Oregon State, Vincic has seen Chiles' maturity grow from his time at OSU to now preparing for his second season at MSU.

“He’s become more of a leader guy and it’s been great getting to see that," Vincic said about Chiles. "It’s been great getting to see him again."