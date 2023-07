Michigan State has a new linebacker target in the 2025 class. The Spartans offered a scholarship to three-star prospect Cooper Catalano on Thursday during his unofficial visit in East Lansing.

The Germantown, Wisconsin native was accompanied on the trip by his mother, Jenny, and his father, Jim. It was the first visit to Michigan State for Catalano and his family.

Catalano, who already ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of Wisconsin and the No. 20 inside linebacker in the 2025 class, spoke to Spartans Illustrated about his Michigan State offer and visit.